Armenia citizens of Los Angeles want to return to their homeland

About 100 citizens of Armenia based in Los Angeles want to return to Armenia, but can’t due to cancelation of flights. A citizen who had contacted the editorial office of Armenian News-NEWS.am and wished to remain anonymous, said all the citizens are in normal conditions, but want to return to their homeland.
“We’re keeping in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the Consulate General in Los Angeles, but we’re told that it’s impossible to organize a special flight since it’s a very difficult process,” the citizen said.
According to the citizen, the only option is the Los Angeles-Amsterdam-Minsk-Yerevan flight to Armenia, but the citizens say the flight is not trustworthy. The citizen also stated that they understand the complication of special flights and ask the Government of Armenia to organize an easier flight.