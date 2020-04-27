News
Armenian MP: Bill on TV and radio has been placed into circulation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Today a bill has been placed into a circulation, and we have talked about the need for and importance of this bill for the past year. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport of the National Assembly of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan posted on his Facebook page today, adding the following:

“As I have declared from the podium of the National Assembly several times, we will be implementing serious reforms in television and radio with this bill and will reaffirm our will and willingness to clean the airwaves.

Taking into consideration the fact that you have many questions regarding the legislative initiative, on April 30 at 12:00 my colleagues and I will answer your questions live on my Facebook page.”
