Atlantis Armenian Airlines carrying out flights to and from Yerevan and Russian cities

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Chief Financial Officer of Atlantis Armenian Airlines Tigran Shahverdyan said the airline company is carrying out chartered flights to various cities of the Russian Federation.
On its Facebook page, the airline company has stated that it is ready to carry out chartered flights to and from Yerevan and Krasnodar, Sochi, Mineralnie Vodi, Stavropol, Rostov-na-Don, Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi.
Shahverdyan also said the airline company is preparing to carry out flights from Yerevan to Kapan, but the flights are being postponed due to repair works at the airport.