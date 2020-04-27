Armenia single mother can't pay electricity bill, asking for help

Alvina Hovhannisyan, a 33-year-old single mother living in the Armenian city of Byureghavan, is in a difficult situation. During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Hovhannisyan said she can’t pay her electricity bill (AMD 6,500).
“The lights might be switched off in a couple of days. I just purchased a computer for my kid and am paying off the loan. I even have Internet connection for my kid to learn online. However, I don’t know what I’ll do, if the lights are switched off,” she said, adding that she receives an AMD 23,500 benefit, has purchased food, kept money for the Internet connection and only has AMD 4,500 left.
Those who wish to help Alvina Hovhannisyan can contact her by calling 098 74-88-85.