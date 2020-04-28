News
30-year-old Armenian singer shares what he felt during performance at Armenian Genocide Memorial
30-year-old Armenian singer shares what he felt during performance at Armenian Genocide Memorial
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Soloist of Yerevan State Chamber Choir Andranik Malkhasyan, 30, couldn’t hold back his tears while performing Komitas’ song “Dzayn Toor, Ov Sokhak” at the peak of Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex on April 24th and shared what he felt at the commemoration event during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“I had never performed at such a concert. When I was there, I had totally different feelings and impressions and had a great sense of responsibility,” he said, adding that only after his performance did he realize that he had cried while singing the song.

Andranik Malkhasyan graduated from Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory, has been performing as a soloist of Yerevan State Chamber Choir for three years and has been starring in plays at the National Academic Theater of Opera for eight years. He is also a member of the Komitas Choir at the Conservatory. He has participated in several concerts, won international competitions and received the Presidential Award of Armenia.
