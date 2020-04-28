News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
5 of 8 people infected with COVID-19 in Karabakh have already recovered
5 of 8 people infected with COVID-19 in Karabakh have already recovered
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – According to the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, the results of the study of the samples of ten more people who were tested on suspicion of the novel coronavirus have already been received, the results are negative, which means that they have not been infected either. The Artsakh Information Headquarters informs about this.

The headquarters also recalled that eight cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Artsakh so far, and five of which have already recovered.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's Goris reports first COVID-19 case
According to preliminary information, there are...
 Armenian MP says there is a lot of news about COVID-19 spreading in Azerbaijani army on social networks
According to her, Azerbaijan has reported...
 Armenia Commandant bans operation of businesses in city and village for 24 hours
Based on the monitoring conducted on April 25...
 Beijing denies EU allegations on China spreading coronavirus disinformation
“China is opposed to the creation and spreading of disinformation by anyone…
 This is moment of maximum risk, Johnson says of COVID-19
Johnson gets to work after recovering from complications of a coronavirus infection…
 Armenian government discussing programs to neutralize COVID-19 consequences
The current results of the implementation of activities have been summarized…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos