5 of 8 people infected with COVID-19 in Karabakh have already recovered

STEPANAKERT. – According to the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, the results of the study of the samples of ten more people who were tested on suspicion of the novel coronavirus have already been received, the results are negative, which means that they have not been infected either. The Artsakh Information Headquarters informs about this.
The headquarters also recalled that eight cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Artsakh so far, and five of which have already recovered.