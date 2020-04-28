News
Tuesday
April 28
News
Newspaper: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs planning new Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: According to our information, the OSCE MG [Minsk Group] Co-Chairs are planning a new [Armenia PM Nikol] Pashinyan-[Azerbaijan President Ilham] Aliyev meeting, which was discussed during the [Armenia FM Zohrab] Mnatsakanyan-[Azerbaijan FM Elmar] Mammadyarov videoconference.

"They are waiting for the possible weakening of the coronavirus. The Russian co-chairmanship, which has challenged the parties to a more open game, is more interested in the matter of the meeting," our source said.

And if the process related to the coronavirus prolongs, is it possible that the meeting will take place via telecommunication this time as well? "I don't think so, especially since Trump said the sun ‘takes’ the corona; summer is coming."
Հայերեն
Photos