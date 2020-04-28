Newspaper: Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war tries to find out if ex-President Sargsyan lied

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: The regular sitting of the NA [National Assembly] committee of inquiry investigating the circumstances of the April 2016 war took place yesterday.
And so, the former Minister of Defense of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh], Minister of Emergency Situations Levon Mnatsakanyan was participating in the closed-door session of the committee yesterday.
It should be noted that after the sitting, Mnatsakanyan told reporters that, according to their calculations, the Armenian side lost up to 400 hectares during the April war. Do you remember that after the April war, former President Serzh Sargsyan also had spoken about the loss of 800 hectares, but recently he edited what he said, announcing 400 hectares?
According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, this issue was one of the main ones during the sitting, and the members of the committee tried and wanted to know from the former minister himself, after all, how many hectares were lost, and whether Serzh Sargsyan lied.
And Mnatsakanyan, according to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, mainly told what he said in the famous film shot by the 5th TV channel.