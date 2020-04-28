News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war tries to find out if ex-President Sargsyan lied
Newspaper: Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war tries to find out if ex-President Sargsyan lied
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: The regular sitting of the NA [National Assembly] committee of inquiry investigating the circumstances of the April 2016 war took place yesterday.

And so, the former Minister of Defense of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh], Minister of Emergency Situations Levon Mnatsakanyan was participating in the closed-door session of the committee yesterday.

It should be noted that after the sitting, Mnatsakanyan told reporters that, according to their calculations, the Armenian side lost up to 400 hectares during the April war. Do you remember that after the April war, former President Serzh Sargsyan also had spoken about the loss of 800 hectares, but recently he edited what he said, announcing 400 hectares?

According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, this issue was one of the main ones during the sitting, and the members of the committee tried and wanted to know from the former minister himself, after all, how many hectares were lost, and whether Serzh Sargsyan lied.

And Mnatsakanyan, according to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, mainly told what he said in the famous film shot by the 5th TV channel.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Russia to impose sanctions on some Armenia judges?
But also to several prosecutors and investigators…
 Armenia PM: We have shown our perception of the “national”
Those old perceptions that I call “kickback perceptions” because…
 Newspaper: Organized information "leaks" expected from responses of invitees to Armenia parliament special committee
The committee of inquiry into the circumstances of the April 20116 war…
 Reporters Without Borders on Armenia: There is concern about the volume of judicial proceedings against journalists
Newspaper: Armenia ex-PM Tigran Sargsyan to soon be charged
Along the lines of the well-known offshore scandal case...
 Newspaper: Armenia PM selling his apartment in Yerevan
The time has come to "create" a new home…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos