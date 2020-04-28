News
Tuesday
April 28
Newspaper: Armenia economic activity was up before COVID-19
Newspaper: Armenia economic activity was up before COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily writes. The economic activity index in January-March of this year increased by 4 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Construction fell 9.4 percent in January-March this year compared to the same period last year.

In January-March, trade increased by 0.2 percent, and the services provided increased by 5.5 percent.

The average monthly nominal salary in Armenia in January-March increased by 9.2 percent to 190,136 drams. At the same time, the average monthly salary in the public sector increased by 10.5 percent, and in the non-public—by 7.7 percent.

In January-March this year, foreign trade decreased by about 4 percent compared to the same period last year. However, exports increased by 0.2 percent, whereas imports fell by 6.2 percent.
Հայերեն
