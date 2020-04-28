World oil prices going down

Brad Pitt pokes fun at Donald Trump by portraying Anthony Fauci

Newspaper: Armenia economic activity was up before COVID-19

Newspaper: Russia to impose sanctions on some Armenia judges?

Newspaper: Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war tries to find out if ex-President Sargsyan lied

Newspaper: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs planning new Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

5 of 8 people infected with COVID-19 in Karabakh have already recovered

30-year-old Armenian singer shares what he felt during performance at Armenian Genocide Memorial

Armenian songwriter released after being apprehended

Atlantis Armenian Airlines carrying out flights to and from Yerevan and Russian cities

How to improve bowel function?

Armenia single mother can't pay electricity bill, asking for help

Armenia's Goris reports first COVID-19 case

Medical supplies sent from UAE to Yerevan via special flight

Man from Armenia's Kurtan village to receive house

Armenian MP: Bill on TV and radio placed into circulation

Armenian MP says there is a lot of news about COVID-19 spreading in Azerbaijani army on social networks

Armenia Airlines to carry out flights to and from Yerevan and Voronezh and Tel Aviv

Armenia Commandant bans operation of businesses in city and village for 24 hours

Armenia Urban Development Committee chief to remain under custody

Armenia Parliament Chief of Staff: Employees with warnings won't receive awards

Armenia Deputy PM has video call with World Bank representatives

Armenia citizens of Los Angeles want to return to their homeland

Ambassador: Iran positively disposed toward continuation of electric communication projects with Armenia

Armenia Embassy in Russia to provide support to job seekers and employers

Armenia National Security Service Border Guard Troops mark 28th anniversary

Karabakh President-elect has non-official meeting with Armenia Security Council Secretary

COVID-19 update in Armenia and Artsakh, Armenia businessman accused of giving about $20mn in bribes, 27.04.20 digest

Armenian president’s wife undergoes heart surgery

Armenian MP notes increase in shots from Azerbaijani side, but says situation on contact line is calm

Beijing denies EU allegations on China spreading coronavirus disinformation

Ronaldinho: I never imagined I would go through such a situation

Georgia lifts ban on entry of small trucks from Armenia

Maralik Health Center director responds to Armenia health minister

This is moment of maximum risk, Johnson says of COVID-19

Police apprehend bard who does not want to pay utility bills in Yerevan

South Korean government denies rumors that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is dying

EU Ambassador holds online meeting with Armenian police chief

Armenian government discussing programs to neutralize COVID-19 consequences

Zarif comments on US plans to extend arms embargo

Iranologist calls on not using the term 'closed Armenia-Iran border'

Karabakh defense minister receives Armenia Security Council chief

Media Advocate: Large-scale campaign against Armenian TV company

Edinson Cavani ready to join Inter

Experts name the most profitable film of 2019

Analyst: COVID-19 will make it difficult to implement Iranian-Armenian projects for a long time

Artsakh ex-army commander says he committed omission during Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia Ombudsman: Office receives complaints about violence against men in family as well

Armenia deputy justice minister on release of prisoners based on grave disease

Yerevan municipal council next meeting also to be held at city hall foyer

Armenia is among countries allocated over 4% of its GDP for military spending in 2019

Hash oil found in shipment imported to Armenia from US

COVID-19 treatment may be dangerous for people with heart disease

Ambassador: 850 Armenia citizens have moved from Iran

Armenia town hospital staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Meghan Markle and Harry will renew vows in intimate ceremony in US

Dollar going down somewhat in Armenia

Armenia Ombudsman: Fewer arrest cases after events of 2018, but legislation is the same

If we don't play for the next few months, the whole Bundesliga will go downhill, Watzke says

Airbus prepares for bankruptcy

Russia envoy to Armenia joins Remember the Victory campaign of patriotic poetry

Armenia Ombudsman on preliminary investigation bodies and violation of presumption of innocence

Armenia justice minister introduces newly appointed General Secretary

Saakashvili assesses chance of being appointed Ukraine Deputy PM

Azerbaijan Central Bank introduces direct management of 4 banks

Entrance exams in Armenia to be limited to one subject

‘Armenia' vessel discovered at Black Sea bottom

Georgia launches first stage of lifting restrictions

9 Armenia Premier League clubs now have UEFA licenses

Kazakhstan extends state of emergency due to COVID-19 until May 11

Management of some strategic companies of Armenia to be transferred to high-tech ministry

Armenia PM holds teleconference with EBRD President

Barcelona not going to force players to start playing

Minister: Armenia universities shall choose form of holding final exams

UAE sends medical aid to Armenia to help combat COVID-19

Armenia schools will not conduct final exams this year

Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council Secretary discuss cooperation in security sector

Armenia Ombudsman on freedom of expression in the country

AntiFake.am: Armenia PM's office bonuses for 1st quarter amounted to about $46,000

Fire breaks out in apartment in Armenia's Charentsavan

Unemployment rate in the US will be comparable to the Great Depression, Kevin Hassett claims

Asian Development Bank launching new grant program in Armenia

Tennis season not to be resumed until August 3

Armenia village resident: Person infected with COVID-19 is a woman over 60

Karabakh Police chief attending meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

Juventus home kit

Employers violate rights of workers in Armenia, Ombudsman says

Tatoyan: OHCHR international independent commission reaffirmed international A status of Armenia Ombudsman

Indicator of Armenia’s economic activity in first quarter was 4%, My Step MP claims

Verratti: Some say we play at PSG for the money but it's not the case

Attorney: Armenia businessman is accused of giving about $20mn in bribes

NYT: Pompeo plans to force extension of arms embargo against Iran

Armenia President expresses confidence that dialogue with Netherlands will further develop

Russian FM says attacks against WHO are unjust

WHO: Re-infection with COVID-19 is not excluded

Official: Guarantee loans can be increased up to AMD 10 million for newcomers in Armenia's business

Embassy in Russia: No citizen can leave for Armenia by violating order of flight passenger lists

Middle East Airlines to carry out special flight Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut

Higuain intends to end his career in 2014

PM discusses measures to prevent spread of coronavirus in Armenia