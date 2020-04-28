Trump categorically rules out pushing back November presidential election

US President Donald Trump has ruled out making any changes in the date of the November 3 presidential election because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Hindu reported.
“I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3, it’s a good number”, Trump told reporters at his White House news conference on Monday.
His likely Democratic opponent Joe Biden last week said Trump was considering changing the date. “Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden had said during an online fundraiser.
“He [Biden] didn’t make those statements. Somebody did but they said he made it. No, let him know I am not thinking about it at all. Not at all,” the US president said in response.