Trump recommends states to lift COVID-19 restrictions 'as quickly as possible'
Trump recommends states to lift COVID-19 restrictions 'as quickly as possible'
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

US federal authorities recommend that states remove sanitary restrictions as soon as possible, but in a way that does not jeopardize the health of citizens, said US president Donald Trump during the briefing.

"Well, we want them to do it. We recommend that they do it as quickly as possible, but safely. We want everyone to be safe. And I think you’re seeing that."

However, according to Trump, many states can resume classes in schools before completely removing sanitary restrictions. 

"You’re seeing a lot of governors get out and they want to open it up. Many are thinking about their school system. Not a long way to go in the school system right now for this season, for this year, but I think you’ll see a lot of schools open up even if it’s for a very short period of time. I think it would be a good thing," he said.

Currently, only stores and pharmacies selling essential goods are operating in the US. Restaurants and cafes accept only takeaway orders. Gyms, museums, educational institutions, cinemas, and theaters are closed.

The administration released new recommendations for phasing out measures introduced because of the coronavirus. The president noted the governors will be able to decide when to remove restrictions since the situation in each state is different.

As the US president said earlier Monday at a meeting with industry and retailers, US authorities have developed a coronavirus infection test plan and rapid response program for the states.

The testing campaign is going very well, no one is complaining, Trump said noting that over 5.4 million tests have been conducted.

According to him, the authorities intend to step up efforts to conduct testing for the African-American and Latin American segments of the population.
Հայերեն and Русский
