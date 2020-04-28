Brazil's court allows investigation into allegations against Bolsonaro

The Supreme Court judge in Brazil has decided to launch an investigation into the allegations of former Brazil’s former Justice Minister Sergio Moro against President Jair Bolsonaro, DW reported.
According to the court, 60 days were allocated for the investigation.
Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro said last week he had resigned due to disagreements with the president and accused Bolsonaro of attempting to ‘interfere’ with police investigations.
Bolsonaro, in turn, said he had never tried to protect his family members with the help of the federal police.
Moro is one of the most popular ministers in Brazil; he earned his political reputation as a judge in the anti-corruption operation Lava Jato.