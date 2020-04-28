Citizens stage protest outside Armenia government building

Premier: All domains of economic activity in Armenia shall reopen within next 10 days

PM: When COVID-19 crisis arose it was apparent that many people would not be able to pay utility bills

Armenian finance minister: COVID-19 pandemic to increase unemployment

State Department reports violations by Armenia, Azerbaijan on Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

IDBank: Retirees will receive their cards free of charge

Armenian authorities cannot use treasury account to save economy, says finance minister

Famous philanthropist Arman Norat dies in Chicago

Armenia PM: We will be in COVID-19 crisis for at least a year

Stoltenberg highlights importance of nuclear weapons for NATO

Mahatma Gandhi statue to be installed in Yerevan

Brazil's court allows investigation into allegations against Bolsonaro

Armenia PM signs new decision

Artsakh president chairs government’s meeting

Artsakh FM meets Armenian Secretary of the Security Council

Trump recommends states to lift COVID-19 restrictions 'as quickly as possible'

Armenian finance minister: Funds of international donors will be directed to implement 4 programs

Armenia large businessman gives bribe of over $22mn to then senior official

Bloomberg: private companies start storing raw materials in US strategic oil reserve

Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 67 years old

There are 7 empty seats on board Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv charter flight

Yerevan municipal council holding session

Armenia parliament holding special sitting

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,867 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan taken to hospital

Trump categorically rules out pushing back November presidential election

World oil prices going down

Newspaper: Armenia economic activity was up before COVID-19

Newspaper: Russia to impose sanctions on some Armenia judges?

Newspaper: Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war tries to find out if ex-President Sargsyan lied

Newspaper: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs planning new Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

5 of 8 people infected with COVID-19 in Karabakh have already recovered

30-year-old Armenian singer shares what he felt during performance at Armenian Genocide Memorial

Armenian songwriter released after being apprehended

Atlantis Armenian Airlines carrying out flights to and from Yerevan and Russian cities

Armenia single mother can't pay electricity bill, asking for help

Armenia's Goris reports first COVID-19 case

Medical supplies sent from UAE to Yerevan via special flight

Man from Armenia's Kurtan village to receive house

Armenian MP: Bill on TV and radio placed into circulation

Armenian MP says there is a lot of news about COVID-19 spreading in Azerbaijani army on social networks

Armenia Airlines to carry out flights to and from Yerevan and Voronezh and Tel Aviv

Armenia Commandant bans operation of businesses in city and village for 24 hours

Armenia Urban Development Committee chief to remain under custody

Armenia Parliament Chief of Staff: Employees with warnings won't receive awards

Armenia Deputy PM has video call with World Bank representatives

Armenia citizens of Los Angeles want to return to their homeland

Ambassador: Iran positively disposed toward continuation of electric communication projects with Armenia

Armenia Embassy in Russia to provide support to job seekers and employers

Armenia National Security Service Border Guard Troops mark 28th anniversary

Karabakh President-elect has non-official meeting with Armenia Security Council Secretary

COVID-19 update in Armenia and Artsakh, Armenia businessman accused of giving about $20mn in bribes, 27.04.20 digest

Armenian president’s wife undergoes heart surgery

Armenian MP notes increase in shots from Azerbaijani side, but says situation on contact line is calm

Beijing denies EU allegations on China spreading coronavirus disinformation

Georgia lifts ban on entry of small trucks from Armenia

Maralik Health Center director responds to Armenia health minister

This is moment of maximum risk, Johnson says of COVID-19

Police apprehend bard who does not want to pay utility bills in Yerevan

South Korean government denies rumors that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is dying

EU Ambassador holds online meeting with Armenian police chief

Armenian government discussing programs to neutralize COVID-19 consequences

Zarif comments on US plans to extend arms embargo

Iranologist calls on not using the term 'closed Armenia-Iran border'

Karabakh defense minister receives Armenia Security Council chief

Media Advocate: Large-scale campaign against Armenian TV company

Analyst: COVID-19 will make it difficult to implement Iranian-Armenian projects for a long time

Artsakh ex-army commander says he committed omission during Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia Ombudsman: Office receives complaints about violence against men in family as well

Armenia deputy justice minister on release of prisoners based on grave disease

Yerevan municipal council next meeting also to be held at city hall foyer

Armenia is among countries allocated over 4% of its GDP for military spending in 2019

Hash oil found in shipment imported to Armenia from US

Ambassador: 850 Armenia citizens have moved from Iran

Armenia town hospital staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Dollar going down somewhat in Armenia

Armenia Ombudsman: Fewer arrest cases after events of 2018, but legislation is the same

Airbus prepares for bankruptcy

Russia envoy to Armenia joins Remember the Victory campaign of patriotic poetry

Armenia Ombudsman on preliminary investigation bodies and violation of presumption of innocence

Armenia justice minister introduces newly appointed General Secretary

Saakashvili assesses chance of being appointed Ukraine Deputy PM

Azerbaijan Central Bank introduces direct management of 4 banks

Entrance exams in Armenia to be limited to one subject

‘Armenia' vessel discovered at Black Sea bottom

Georgia launches first stage of lifting restrictions

Kazakhstan extends state of emergency due to COVID-19 until May 11

Management of some strategic companies of Armenia to be transferred to high-tech ministry

Armenia PM holds teleconference with EBRD President

Minister: Armenia universities shall choose form of holding final exams

UAE sends medical aid to Armenia to help combat COVID-19

Armenia schools will not conduct final exams this year

Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council Secretary discuss cooperation in security sector

Armenia Ombudsman on freedom of expression in the country

AntiFake.am: Armenia PM's office bonuses for 1st quarter amounted to about $46,000

Fire breaks out in apartment in Armenia's Charentsavan

Unemployment rate in the US will be comparable to the Great Depression, Kevin Hassett claims

Asian Development Bank launching new grant program in Armenia

Armenia village resident: Person infected with COVID-19 is a woman over 60