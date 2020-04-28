News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia large businessman gives bribe of over $22mn to then senior official
Armenia large businessman gives bribe of over $22mn to then senior official
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

As a result of the ongoing investigation of a criminal case into abuse of office by a number of senior officials of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, the National Security Service has received evidence that the CEO of a large taxpayer company had given $22,401,000 in bribes to the then chairman of the SRC and then the Minister of Finance, through the latter's sons, for several "services."

Criminal charges have been brought against the head of the aforesaid business enterprise, and he has been arrested by a court order as a pretrial measure.

The investigation continues.

To note, this entrepreneur is Sedrak Arustamyan, the director of Multi Group company, and the then official who had taken the bribe is Gagik Khachatryan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hash oil found in shipment imported to Armenia from US
Inside 50 E-cigarette refill cartridges...
 Fire breaks out in apartment in Armenia's Charentsavan
Two firefighting-rescue squads of the Regional Rescue...
 Attorney: Armenia businessman is accused of giving about $20mn in bribes
Sedrak Arustamyan, the director of Multi Group company…
 Man dies in fire in Armenia’s village
Two fire brigades headed for the scene after receiving the signal at 7:41 am…
 French police seize 140 thousand smuggled masks
The French government had earlier banned the resale of face masks to prioritize their free distribution...
 Opposition journalist killed in Qatar
After three years of arbitrary imprisonment in solitary confinement and hunger strikes, opposition journalist Fahd Bohandi…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos