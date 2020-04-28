Armenia large businessman gives bribe of over $22mn to then senior official

As a result of the ongoing investigation of a criminal case into abuse of office by a number of senior officials of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, the National Security Service has received evidence that the CEO of a large taxpayer company had given $22,401,000 in bribes to the then chairman of the SRC and then the Minister of Finance, through the latter's sons, for several "services."
Criminal charges have been brought against the head of the aforesaid business enterprise, and he has been arrested by a court order as a pretrial measure.
The investigation continues.
To note, this entrepreneur is Sedrak Arustamyan, the director of Multi Group company, and the then official who had taken the bribe is Gagik Khachatryan.