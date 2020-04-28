News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Ombudsman helped Russia citizen of Armenian descent arrive in Armenia during state of emergency
Ombudsman helped Russia citizen of Armenian descent arrive in Armenia during state of emergency
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

Commissioner for Human Rights of Sverdlovsk Region of the Russian Federation Tatiana Merzlyakova has addressed Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan with the request to help a young citizen of the Russian Federation of Armenian descent enter into the territory of Armenia.

The Commissioner informed that the citizen’s family members (wife and two minor children) who addressed her have been in Armenia since October 2019 and really need to have the head of the family in Armenia due to family matters.

Merzlyakova also stated that the citizen has expressed willingness to move to Armenia via the soonest flight from the Russian Federation, yet fears that his entry into the territory of Armenia will be prohibited during the state of emergency due to his citizenship.

The Human Rights Defender has addressed a letter to the Commandant for the state of emergency to deal with this issue urgently. Through collaboration with the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Yekaterinburg and the Commandant, taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case, the young Armenian citizen has arrived in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Deputy PM: Restrictions on beauty parlors and barbershops to be lifted starting from May 4
Most users wanted to know when they...
 Turkish government intends to open economy in late May
Earlier, the head of the association of Turkey’s...
 Armenian regional governor: Sewing factories of Vanadzor can be reopened, but must follow Commandant's instructions
Governor of Lori Province of Armenia Andrey Ghukasyan...
 Armenia Deputy PM: Restrictions on public transport will be lifted in mid-May
Public transport won’t continue to operate during the state of...
 Armenia Commandant for state of emergency bans operation of 10 businesses for 24 hours
Based on the records drawn up after monitoring...
 Armenia PM: Time has come to admit that we must live in coronavirus situation for at least a year
Before the discussion, the Prime Minister stated...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos