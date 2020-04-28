Ombudsman helped Russia citizen of Armenian descent arrive in Armenia during state of emergency

Commissioner for Human Rights of Sverdlovsk Region of the Russian Federation Tatiana Merzlyakova has addressed Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan with the request to help a young citizen of the Russian Federation of Armenian descent enter into the territory of Armenia.

The Commissioner informed that the citizen’s family members (wife and two minor children) who addressed her have been in Armenia since October 2019 and really need to have the head of the family in Armenia due to family matters.

Merzlyakova also stated that the citizen has expressed willingness to move to Armenia via the soonest flight from the Russian Federation, yet fears that his entry into the territory of Armenia will be prohibited during the state of emergency due to his citizenship.

The Human Rights Defender has addressed a letter to the Commandant for the state of emergency to deal with this issue urgently. Through collaboration with the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Yekaterinburg and the Commandant, taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case, the young Armenian citizen has arrived in Armenia.