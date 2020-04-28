Armenian finance minister: Funds of international donors will be directed to implement 4 programs

At a constant level of expenditures and the inclusion of economic assistance packages in the amount of AMD 150 billion, the state budget deficit will increase, reaching 5% of GDP, said finance minister Atom Janjughazyan.
The need for additional financing of the state budget will be about AMD 260 billion.
"The Armenian government plans to provide a package of socio-economic assistance worth AMD 150 billion in the following areas: AMD 25 billion for enterprise support programs aimed at solving current liquidity problems, AMD 25 billion - social aid programs, AMD 80 billion - long-term economic programs development and AMD 20 billion for the necessary redistribution of reserve funds," the minister said.