Armenian finance minister: Funds of international donors will be directed to implement 4 programs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

At a constant level of expenditures and the inclusion of economic assistance packages in the amount of AMD 150 billion, the state budget deficit will increase, reaching 5% of GDP, said finance minister Atom Janjughazyan.

The need for additional financing of the state budget will be about AMD 260 billion. 

"The Armenian government plans to provide a package of socio-economic assistance worth AMD 150 billion in the following areas: AMD 25 billion  for enterprise support programs aimed at solving current liquidity problems, AMD 25 billion - social aid programs, AMD 80 billion - long-term economic programs development and AMD 20 billion for the necessary redistribution of reserve funds," the minister said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
