PM: When COVID-19 crisis arose it was apparent that many people would not be able to pay utility bills

YEREVAN. – When this crisis [situation regarding COVID-19] arose, it was apparent that many people would not be able to pay utility bills. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned this live on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"We initially stated that there would be no outages for non-payment of [utility] fees during the state of emergency," he added. "But at the time we hoped that the situation would develop so that the state of emergency would end on April 16; but that did not happen.

A situation developed that as a result of this statement, not only those who can’t, but also those who can, started not to pay.

In fact, subscribers do not pay extensively to the [energy] networks, the [energy] networks do not pay the [energy] producers, the [energy] producers cannot pay their suppliers and employees, they cannot pay taxes.

As a result, there is a risk that we will not be able to pay pensions and benefits.

But the most important risk is that the [energy] system may collapse. In other words, there may be a matter of turning off the electricity of not five thousand, ten thousand people, but the energy system in general will not operate.

Under these circumstances, we have agreed that the Commission [the Public Services Regulatory Commission] and the [energy] supplying companies somewhat toughen their position.”

Pashinyan informed that after that decision, utility fee payments close to 7 billion drams were made in a few days. "Thus, we saved the system from collapse," the PM added, in particular.