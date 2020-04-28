Armenian deputy education minister on teacher's call to murder people

Generally speaking, I consider calls for violence inadmissible. This is what Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Zhanna Andreasyan told reporters today after a journalist asked if the teacher from an Armenian village has the right to continue to teach and work with children after calling on murdering people demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
“The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport has held several discussions with the regional governor’s office, and I know that the latter has tried to take certain actions. The ministry has addressed law-enforcement authorities to give a legal evaluation of the call for violence and take legal action,” she said.