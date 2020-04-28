Armenia PM responds to Armenian parliamentary faction head

During a live broadcast on Facebook, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan touched upon head of the Bright Armenia parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan’s proposal to distribute AMD 100,000 to every family and give every pensioner an additional pension for one month, without any exceptions.
“This past month, the parliamentary faction has been proposing to distribute the funds of the state treasury to the people. Let’s say the government distributes those funds, but will this solve the problem? What will happen after that? When there are no more funds, will the government know how much money it will need and what the vital needs will be? This is easier said than done.
Consequently, my first task is to respond to operative challenges. I understand that all of us are going to suffer from this situation, but my task is to bring the country out of this situation with as few losses as possible, but this doesn’t mean there will be few losses,” Pashinyan said.