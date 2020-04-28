Prosperous Armenia Party: Government underestimates potential economic decline due to COVID-19

The Government of Armenia predicts a 2% economic decline instead of 4.9% economic growth, but I don’t agree with this. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Mikayel Melkumyan said during a discussion on the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law on the 2020 State Budget in parliament today.
According to the parliamentarian, the economic decline will be more significant than the incumbent authorities expect it to be. Melkumyan justified this by saying that if the government funding for support to the economy is divided into days, it will be clear to see that the funds are almost 10 times less than the real amount that is required for providing real support.