News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Prosperous Armenia Party: Government underestimates potential economic decline due to COVID-19
Prosperous Armenia Party: Government underestimates potential economic decline due to COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Government of Armenia predicts a 2% economic decline instead of 4.9% economic growth, but I don’t agree with this.  This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Mikayel Melkumyan said during a discussion on the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law on the 2020 State Budget in parliament today.

According to the parliamentarian, the economic decline will be more significant than the incumbent authorities expect it to be. Melkumyan justified this by saying that if the government funding for support to the economy is divided into days, it will be clear to see that the funds are almost 10 times less than the real amount that is required for providing real support.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: Government is trying to redistribute state budget funds on its own
Under the current conditions due to the coronavirus…
 Dollar goes up somewhat in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Armenian MP: Citizens must pay their utility bills
The deputy said it would be wrong to compare...
 Armenia PM responds to Armenian parliamentary faction head
During a live broadcast on Facebook, Prime Minister of...
 Armenian government intends to turn Armenia into donor country
He assured that creditors view Armenia as a...
 Armenia government sharply increasing national debt in order to save economy
The minister of finance spoke during urgent debates in the parliament…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos