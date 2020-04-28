State Department reports violations by Armenia, Azerbaijan on Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

The US State Department has reported violations by Armenia, Azerbaijan on Treaty on Conventional.
“Although Armenia continues to express its full support for the Treaty, its equipment total for armored infantry fighting vehicles (AIFVs) continued to exceed the relevant Treaty-Limited Equipment (TLE) sub-limit in 2019, and other Treaty implementation practices raised concerns as to its fulfillment of certain other Treaty obligations,” the report said.
As noted in the report, in Azerbaijan, “its equipment totals continued to exceed TLE limits in 2019, and other activities related to Treaty implementation raised concerns as to its fulfillment of certain other Treaty obligations.”
The report also addresses the issue of suspension of the agreement by Russia. "In 2007, Russia “suspended” its implementation of the Treaty, which the United States does not view as legally available under the Treaty or customary international law. [c] Since its “suspension,” Russia has continued to violate its Treaty obligations and has made clear that it will not resume implementation of the Treaty. In addition, Russia’s stationing of forces on the territories of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine without the host country’s consent continued through 2019.”