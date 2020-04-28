Armenian government intends to turn Armenia into donor country

In the long run, the government sees its mission as turning Armenia into a donor country. This is what Minister of Finance of Armenia Atom Janjughazyan said during a discussion on the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law on the 2020 State Budget in parliament today.
He assured that creditors view Armenia as a sustainable and dynamically growing country and that, for this reason, even in the current situation, the Ministry of Finance can’t consider extending the return of payments for current debt obligations.
The International Monetary Fund has agreed to grant $280,000,000 to the Armenian government to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus. The main purpose of using the funds is to empower the healthcare system significantly and mitigate the social and economic shock.