Police chief has videoconference with EU envoy to Armenia
Police chief has videoconference with EU envoy to Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – The Chief of the Armenia Police, Arman Sargsyan, on Monday had a videoconference Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, the police press service informed.

Wiktorin highlighted the police reform strategy recently adopted by the Armenian government. The EU envoy also spoke about the important mission of Armenia’s doctors and police in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and noted that she was impressed by their work in this regard.

Sargsyan, for his part, noted that in parallel with the fight against the coronavirus, the police of Armenia also carrying out their main functions: crime prevention and solving. He touched also upon the close cooperation between the Police of Armenia and the EU. In addition, the work to establish cooperation with Europol was presented.

Andrea Wiktorin wished success in the Armenian Police reforms and expressed readiness to assist in them. In his turn, the chief of Police of Armenia thanked for the effective cooperation.

The parties also discussed the domains for further cooperation, and some other matters of mutual interest.
Հայերեն
