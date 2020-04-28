News
Armenia President holds remote conversation with Merited Artist Anahit Mkhitaryan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Culture

Last year, the residence of the President of Armenia hosted an evening of Armenian romance songs held as part of the Presidential Concert Series initiated by President Armen Sarkissian. On that day, the audience witnessed an unforgettable event, the unique décor of which were the performances by leading soloist of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan, Merited Artist of the Republic of Armenia, three-time gold medalist of international competitions and three-time Gran Prix recipient Anahit Mkhitaryan, as reported on the official website of the President of Armenia.

During a remote conversation with President Armen Sarkissian, the singer said she can’t be self-consumed during the coronavirus pandemic and stated that she continues to sing, even by staying home.

President Sarkissian asked about Anahit Mkhitaryan’s plans which, as in the case of every artist, are temporarily frozen. The President encouraged the singer to continue to sing and stated that her performances are still in demand. The interlocutors also talked about the opportunity for an online “concert” in the coronavirus situation. The cooperation with the singer might continue as part of the Presidential Concerts Series as well.
