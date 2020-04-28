News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
71 people die of COVID-19 in Iran per day
71 people die of COVID-19 in Iran per day
Region:Iran
Theme: Society

The number of coronavirus infections in Iran is nearing almost 92.6 thousand.

The death toll has reached almost 5.9, said Iranian health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour.

According to him, 1,112 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in a day in Iran.

The total number of infected reached 92,584 and 72,439 people have recovered, IRINN reported.

According to him, 71 people have died in the last 24 hours. The number of victims since February 19, when authorities first reported coronavirus in the country, reached 5,877.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Restrictions on entry to and exit from Armenia’s Vardenis community are extended until May 3
By the decision of deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 situation…
 Armenian MP: Citizens must pay their utility bills
The deputy said it would be wrong to compare...
 Charter flight from Kyiv heading to Yerevan with 144 Armenian citizens on board
Passengers arriving on this flight to Yerevan will be isolated for 14 days...
 Opposition Bright Armenia party leader calls for distributing money to country’s population
He said they are not going to give up their parliamentary powers to the government…
 Armenia PM responds to Armenian parliamentary faction head
During a live broadcast on Facebook, Prime Minister of...
 Armenia eases some COVID-19 restrictions
By the decision of deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos