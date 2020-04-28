71 people die of COVID-19 in Iran per day

The number of coronavirus infections in Iran is nearing almost 92.6 thousand.
The death toll has reached almost 5.9, said Iranian health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour.
According to him, 1,112 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in a day in Iran.
The total number of infected reached 92,584 and 72,439 people have recovered, IRINN reported.
According to him, 71 people have died in the last 24 hours. The number of victims since February 19, when authorities first reported coronavirus in the country, reached 5,877.