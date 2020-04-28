News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian court acquits investigator sentenced to 7 years in prison
Armenian court acquits investigator sentenced to 7 years in prison
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Criminal Court of Appeal has completely upheld the appeal filed by Senior Investigator Mikayel Zadoyan’s attorney and acquitted Zadoyan. This is what Zadoyan’s attorney Hrant Ananyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia (judges Azaryan and Hovakimyan) fully upheld my appeal, overturned and changed the verdict of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to declare him guilty and sentence him to 7 years of imprisonment, vindicated and acquitted him. I am deeply grateful to the truly fair judges for their independent, unconstrained and impartial decision,” he wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
The lawsuit of Armenian ex-culture minister against filmmaker is in court
The plaintiff requires a public apology and rebuttal…
 Police, rescuers prevent citizen from jumping off Yerevan bridge
The National Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of...
 Protester killed in Lebanon
Army representatives expressed their condolences and noted that the investigation has been launched in this regard…
 Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: Everyone is equal before the law
The incumbent authorities have only one rule, and that is...
 Investigation of Armenia criminal case into forcing testimony with clubs, gas mask ends
Two police officers have been charged…
 Millionaire Tom Hagen detained on suspicion of killing his wife
"The charge means that the case is now moving into a new phase…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos