Armenian court acquits investigator sentenced to 7 years in prison

The Criminal Court of Appeal has completely upheld the appeal filed by Senior Investigator Mikayel Zadoyan’s attorney and acquitted Zadoyan. This is what Zadoyan’s attorney Hrant Ananyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia (judges Azaryan and Hovakimyan) fully upheld my appeal, overturned and changed the verdict of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to declare him guilty and sentence him to 7 years of imprisonment, vindicated and acquitted him. I am deeply grateful to the truly fair judges for their independent, unconstrained and impartial decision,” he wrote.