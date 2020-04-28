News
Tuesday
April 28
News
Tuesday
April 28
Investigation of Armenia criminal case into forcing testimony with clubs, gas mask ends
Investigation of Armenia criminal case into forcing testimony with clubs, gas mask ends
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – During the investigation of the criminal case initiated on charges of going beyond—and accompanied by using force—the official powers by police officials, it was substantiated that in November 2008, V.N., the head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Arabkir Division of the Yerevan Police, and N.S., a senior police officer at the same department, had deliberately acted—together with a group—beyond the scope of their power and caused significant damage to the rights of the individual and the legitimate interests of the state, according to the Special Investigation Service of Armenia.

In particular, in November 2008, V. N., together several employees of the same department, including N. S., talked to Armen Martirosyan, who was apprehended on suspicion of attempted burglary. But in a demand to confess, he was thrown to the ground by these police officers, a gas mask was put on his head, and was beaten with hands and clubs.

Criminal charges have been brought against V. N. and N. S. for committing these criminal acts.

The investigation into the separate case of the abovementioned defendants in the criminal case has been completed, and this case has been handed over to the prosecutor with a request to confirm it and send it to court.
This text available in   Հայերեն
