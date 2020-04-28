Union of Banks of Armenia issues statement

The Union of Banks of Armenia has issued the following statement:
“Banks in Armenia continue to operate on a regular basis. Despite the negative phenomena in the financial markets of the region and in certain countries, Armenian banks remain sufficiently capitalized and liquidable as they continue to serve their customers. Commercial banks are also engaged in the anti-crisis programs being implemented by the Government of Armenia and provide assistance to ensure accessibility of the funds being provided by the Government. Back in March, the commercial banks of Armenia informed that the names of natural persons wouldn’t be in the so-called ‘black lists’, if they failed to make their loan payments in the course of the upcoming two months and that, in the case of legal entities, banks would show an individual approach and support them as well.
The banks of Armenia express gratitude to the customers who, during this period, make their loan payments in any case and helped make the banking system strong with their line of conduct.
The banks of Armenia also thank all customers for being with us and call on their customers to continue to receive online services.”