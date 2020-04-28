News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Union of Banks of Armenia issues statement
Union of Banks of Armenia issues statement
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Union of Banks of Armenia has issued the following statement:

“Banks in Armenia continue to operate on a regular basis. Despite the negative phenomena in the financial markets of the region and in certain countries, Armenian banks remain sufficiently capitalized and liquidable as they continue to serve their customers. Commercial banks are also engaged in the anti-crisis programs being implemented by the Government of Armenia and provide assistance to ensure accessibility of the funds being provided by the Government. Back in March, the commercial banks of Armenia informed that the names of natural persons wouldn’t be in the so-called ‘black lists’, if they failed to make their loan payments in the course of the upcoming two months and that, in the case of legal entities, banks would show an individual approach and support them as well.

The banks of Armenia express gratitude to the customers who, during this period, make their loan payments in any case and helped make the banking system strong with their line of conduct.

The banks of Armenia also thank all customers for being with us and call on their customers to continue to receive online services.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
IDBank: Retirees will receive their cards free of charge
It should be reminded that the Bank, in line with the instructions of the Commandant...
 Azerbaijan Central Bank introduces direct management of 4 banks
All powers to manage these banks are temporarily transferred to the administrator...
 Limit of contactless payments without need for entering PIN code via IDBank’s Visa cards is already 20.000
To pay via IDBank’s Visa payWave cards at different stores, you just need to keep the card near the POS terminal...
 Armenia State Revenue Committee head on bank secret and MP's statement
Touching upon the Facebook post of head of the Bright Armenia...
 Armenia new silver collector coins are issued (PHOTOS)
The Central Bank informed…
 Armenia Central Bank governor-elect to assume duties on June 13
On April 17, the National Assembly elected Martin Galstyan to this office…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos