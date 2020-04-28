ABC: US authorities consider Zoom vulnerable to hackers

US authorities warn Zoom could be vulnerable to intrusions by foreign government spy services, including China, ABC reported.
“Zoom’s sudden immense growth and use across both public and private sector entities in combination with its highly publicized cybersecurity issues creates a vulnerable, target-rich environment,” the intelligence notice says. “Any organization currently using – or considering using – Zoom should evaluate the risk of its use.”
Particular attention is paid to the fact that the app and updates to it are partially developed in China. “China’s access to Zoom servers makes Beijing uniquely positioned to target US public and private sector users,” according to the document. “China’s unique position does not prevent other nation-states from using Zoom vulnerabilities to achieve their objectives.”
In turn, the Zoom spokesperson said that the company "has layered safeguards, robust cybersecurity protection, and internal controls in place to prevent unauthorized access to data” and that its “developers in China do not have any access to Zoom’s production environment, the power or access to make substantive changes to our platform or the means to access any meeting content."
The spokesperson also said that in addition to the use of cloud data centers globally, Zoom had 17 data centers "around the world,” and only one is in China.