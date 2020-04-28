Armenia activist: I can no longer take PM Nikol Pashinyan the person seriously

YEREVAN. – Hayk Barseghyan, a member of the SOS initiative, was also one of the participants in Tuesday's protest rally outside the building of the government of Armenia, and demanding to turn the natural gas and electricity back on in the homes of numerous people who have not paid their gas and electricity bills.
To note, this activist was taken to Yerevan Police station this morning for committing an administrative offense.
He stressed that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is a poor administrator. "I don’t taken Pashinyan's words seriously ever since he began to take the coronavirus seriously," he said. "He was stuttering in the National Assembly; from that moment on I can no longer take Nikol Pashinyan the person seriously. (...). My opinion is that Nikol Pashinyan the person has wholesome goals, but he is a bad administrator. And in this case, he must either realize that he is a bad administrator, or he must resign."