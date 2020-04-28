Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: Government is trying to redistribute state budget funds on its own

YEREVAN. – One of the legislative changes presented to the government is to enable the current authorities to redistribute state budget funds under the current conditions due to the coronavirus. Mane Tandilyan, a member of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament, said this during Tuesday’s National Assembly special sitting to debate on the bill on making amendments and additions to the law on the state budget for 2020.
According to her, Bright Armenia considers such a prospect inexpedient, as it is an inappropriate step to fight the consequences of the current crisis in Armenia. "The period of the state of emergency will end soon, and the government is trying to redistribute state budget funds on its own," Tandilyan said.