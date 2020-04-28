News
Tuesday
April 28
News
Police, rescuers prevent citizen from jumping off Yerevan bridge
Police, rescuers prevent citizen from jumping off Yerevan bridge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The National Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia today received news about a citizen wishing to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge in Yerevan, as reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Rescuers of the Yerevan Rescue Department of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the operative group of the National Crisis Management Center and the psychological advice instructor of the Psychological Support Department of the Center left for the scene of the incident where police officers and rescuers prevented the citizen from attempting to commit suicide. The citizen has been transported to the police station in central Yerevan.
