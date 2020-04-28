News
Protester killed in Lebanon
Protester killed in Lebanon
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The 26-year-old man has been shot dead in Lebanon amid the clashes occurred between the protesters and law enforcement officers, AFP reported.

His funeral has been held at the main square for protesters with a lot of people participating even amid the COVID-19 quarantine.

Army representatives expressed their condolences and noted that the investigation has been launched in this regard.

According to its statement, the army respects freedom of expression if it does not provide for the destruction of private and state property.

As reported earlier by the army, 40 soldiers have been injured during the clashes and accused the demonstrators of setting fire to three banks, destroying several ATMs, and attacking a military vehicle.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
