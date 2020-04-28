Composer Vladilen Balyan to be bestowed with title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan

On the occasion of his 96th birthday, People’s Artist of Armenia, composer Vladilen Balyan will be bestowed with the title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan for his merit in the field of music, the significant contributions he has made to the development of culture in Yerevan with his impeccable and longstanding service and his prolific career for the development of Armenian culture.
The decision on bestowing the title was unanimously approved during a session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan, and the Standing Committee on Culture, Education and Social Affairs of the Council of Elders had approved the draft decision.