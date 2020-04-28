News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Composer Vladilen Balyan to be bestowed with title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan
Composer Vladilen Balyan to be bestowed with title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

On the occasion of his 96th birthday, People’s Artist of Armenia, composer Vladilen Balyan will be bestowed with the title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan for his merit in the field of music, the significant contributions he has made to the development of culture in Yerevan with his impeccable and longstanding service and his prolific career for the development of Armenian culture.

The decision on bestowing the title was unanimously approved during a session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan, and the Standing Committee on Culture, Education and Social Affairs of the Council of Elders had approved the draft decision.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos