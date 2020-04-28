News
Armenian MP: Citizens must pay their utility bills
Armenian MP: Citizens must pay their utility bills
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


I believe it’s dangerous when citizens of Armenia say the people don’t have any food to eat. This is wrong. If there are such people, find those people and tell the government to help them since that’s the government’s duty. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Hovhannes Igityan said in parliament today.

“Our fellow parliamentarians are telling the ruling party to distribute funds to the people. The state budget has been considered the people’s budget for the past two years, and there have been cases when people have sold homes or applied for loans for their health. When the government says it needs to spend money, the first thing it thinks about is the treatment for the people infected with the coronavirus,” he said.

The deputy said it would be wrong to compare Armenia with European countries and touched upon the issue of energy security. “There are deputies who say citizens shouldn’t pay their utility bills, but they must pay the bills. We’re talking about the country’s energy security, and there has to be electricity during the current coronavirus pandemic and in the future as well,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն
