Charter flight from Kyiv heading to Yerevan with 144 Armenian citizens on board
Charter flight from Kyiv heading to Yerevan with 144 Armenian citizens on board
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The plane of the Ukrainian airline SkyUp operating a charter flight Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flew from Kyiv with 144 passengers on board, AnalitikaUA.net reported.

Thanks to a special flight, citizens of both countries who want to return will fly home.

According to the Union of Armenians of Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia, 160 passengers will depart from Yerevan to Kyiv.

Passengers arriving on this flight to Yerevan will be isolated for 14 days.

This is already the second charter flight of SkyUp airline, the first flight took place on March 25, then 62 passengers flew from Kyiv, and 92 - from Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
