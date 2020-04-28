Lawsuit of Armenian ex-culture minister against filmmaker is in court

The lawsuit of former minister of culture Armen Amiryan against film director Hovhannes Galstyan is in court, the judicial department reported.
Judge Naira Avetisyan will consider the lawsuit.
The plaintiff requires a public apology and rebuttal.
As reported earlier, the investigative committee has instituted criminal proceedings on the fact of abuse of power. The former minister of culture, with the excuse of covering the expenses for the participation of Armenia’s delegation in the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, reportedly demanded nearly AMD 6,800,000 from the amounts envisaged for shooting the film "The Hairs of My Grandmother" from the director of the film and received the money through mediation and in installments.