News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Lawsuit of Armenian ex-culture minister against filmmaker is in court
Lawsuit of Armenian ex-culture minister against filmmaker is in court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The lawsuit of former minister of culture Armen Amiryan against film director Hovhannes Galstyan is in court, the judicial department reported.

Judge Naira Avetisyan will consider the lawsuit.

The plaintiff requires a public apology and rebuttal.

As reported earlier, the investigative committee has instituted criminal proceedings on the fact of abuse of power. The former minister of culture, with the excuse of covering the expenses for the participation of Armenia’s delegation in the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, reportedly demanded nearly AMD 6,800,000 from the amounts envisaged for shooting the film "The Hairs of My Grandmother" from the director of the film and received the money through mediation and in installments.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Police, rescuers prevent citizen from jumping off Yerevan bridge
The National Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of...
 Protester killed in Lebanon
Army representatives expressed their condolences and noted that the investigation has been launched in this regard…
 Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: Everyone is equal before the law
The incumbent authorities have only one rule, and that is...
 Investigation of Armenia criminal case into forcing testimony with clubs, gas mask ends
Two police officers have been charged…
 Armenian court acquits investigator sentenced to 7 years in prison
The Criminal Court of Appeal has completely upheld the...
 Millionaire Tom Hagen detained on suspicion of killing his wife
"The charge means that the case is now moving into a new phase…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos