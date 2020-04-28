News
Russian FM calls on launching BRICS mechanism to develop vaccine quickly
Russian FM calls on launching BRICS mechanism to develop vaccine quickly
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

During a news conference devoted to the results of the teleconference of BRICS foreign ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov said the BRICS mechanism for development and application of vaccines, including COVID-19 infections must be quickly launched, reports RIA Novosti.

The minister recalled that the objective to launch joint development and application of vaccines, including vaccines against COVID-19 infections, was set in the declaration adopted during the BRICS Summit held in Ufa in 2015.

“Today we analyzed the situation and decided to emphasize the need to implement the decision quickly and create the mechanism rapidly because the mechanism hasn’t been launched yet,” Lavrov declared.
