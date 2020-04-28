Turkish government intends to open economy in late May

The Turkish government intends to open the economy after bringing the risk of the second wave of outbreak of the coronavirus to a minimum in late May, reports Reuters, citing a top official.
Earlier, the head of the association of Turkey’s trade centers declared that the economy will be gradually opened starting from May 11, depending on the demand for retail trade and the approval of the board of healthcare authorities.
Turkey is seventh in the world with the number of coronavirus cases (112,000), and even though 2,900 patients have died, the number of deaths has dropped over the past eight days.