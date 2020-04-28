News
Tuesday
April 28
News
Journalist: 3 Armenian community representatives die of COVID-19 in Lebanon
Journalist: 3 Armenian community representatives die of COVID-19 in Lebanon
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Society, Incidents

Three representatives of the Armenian community in Lebanon died of coronavirus, Shahan Kandaharian, editor-in-chief of the Azdak newspaper published in Lebanon, told Armenian News - NEWS.am on Tuesday.

“In addition, there are infected and cured, however, I can’t give exact numbers,” he added.

Shahan Kandaharian noted there is a curfew in the country from 8 pm to 5 am amid the pandemic.

“Besides, restrictions are also associated with a ban on meetings and movement by vehicles. The restrictions are gradually softened, and if nothing extraordinary happens, then the regime will be canceled on May 12,” he said.
