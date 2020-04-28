Protests may spread from Tripoli to Beirut, Armenian community is not involved in actions

The protests that stirred the city of Tripoli can gradually spread to Beirut, where there is a crowd, Shahan Kandaharian, editor-in-chief of the Azdak newspaper published in Lebanon, told Armenian News - NEWS.am on Tuesday.
According to him, the socio-economic situation in connection with the devaluation of the local currency is very difficult, and the government is unable to stabilize it.
All this is exacerbated by the crisis amid coronavirus. There is also tension on the political field of the country, which manifests itself in criticism of the opposition forces both in the current situation and in the failed policy of recent years,” he said noting that the authorities lie the responsibility on the chair of the Central Bank of the country.
Kandaharian noted that the Armenian community is more likely to give time to the new government and is not involved in protests.
“Now the community is busy organizing aid to vulnerable groups amid the coronavirus spread,” the editor-in-chief concluded.