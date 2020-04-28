News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian health minister: Growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 3-5%
Armenian health minister: Growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 3-5%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

In recent days, the growth rate of cases of coronavirus is almost at the same level at 3-5%, Armenian health minister Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook. 

"To a certain extent, we have managed to smooth the curve. To a certain extent, we have managed to buy time and organize a system to combat this disease," he said. "We must continue to respect social distancing, wash our hands frequently, and use masks when possible."

The weakening of restrictions does not mean that there is no threat of infection, the health minister added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Commandant for state of emergency bans operation of 10 businesses for 24 hours
Based on the records drawn up after monitoring...
 Armenia PM: Time has come to admit that we must live in coronavirus situation for at least a year
Before the discussion, the Prime Minister stated...
 Armenian ruling party's MPs support bill to restrict civil liberties
By this legislative initiative, due to the...
 Armenia Parliament passes law in support of citizens working remotely
In accordance with the specified laws, if...
 Artsakh Commandant for emergency situation lifts restrictions on movement in villages of Martuni region
The subdivisions of the State Service for Emergency...
 Armenian FM has phone call with German counterpart
The interlocutors thoroughly exchanged views on issues on...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos