Armenian health minister: Growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 3-5%

In recent days, the growth rate of cases of coronavirus is almost at the same level at 3-5%, Armenian health minister Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook.
"To a certain extent, we have managed to smooth the curve. To a certain extent, we have managed to buy time and organize a system to combat this disease," he said. "We must continue to respect social distancing, wash our hands frequently, and use masks when possible."
The weakening of restrictions does not mean that there is no threat of infection, the health minister added.