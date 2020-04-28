Armenia PM: Time has come to admit that we must live in coronavirus situation for at least a year

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a regular consultation devoted to the anti-crisis policy to neutralize the consequences of the coronavirus, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

Before the discussion, the Prime Minister stated the following: “Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, like people in many countries, people in Armenia also thought the situation would be over soon. The time has come to state, admit and tell the public that we must live in the coronavirus situation for at least a year. The first step is to make ourselves and the public adapt to the coronavirus situation and establish new rules of conduct in our daily lives and in the economy. This is perhaps the most important issue. Before the end of the state of emergency, we need to open all businesses, but during this period, the Ministry of Health, the Government and the Commandant’s Office must set the minimum safety rules that all businesses need to follow. This isn’t going to be easy to do because if there is no self-awareness and discipline, there may be new outbreaks of the virus and more restrictions. The government has decided to implement more anti-crisis programs and measures.”

During the consultation, the government officials touched upon the course of implementation of the programs for social and economic assistance to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus, the interim results, the toolkit for expanding assistance and the circle of beneficiaries. Several ideas and proposals were also considered.