Office of Armenia 3rd President issues statement on Armenian PM's spokesperson's Facebook post

The Office of 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has issued the following statement:
“In response to inquiries from several presses, the Office of 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has touched upon the Facebook post of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson that was also featured in the newpaper belonging to Nikol Pashinyan’s family.
“The irresponsible statements by a leader suffering from stubbornness to make the entire state and its legal system serve his own whims and personal revenge even amid this difficult socio-economic situation, have been beyond the boundaries of sound judgment and logic of law for a long time and can’t be interpreted.
As a matter of fact, it would be nice, if the spokesperson of the Prime Minister oversaw the meaningless live broadcasts of the Prime Minister on Facebook in order to prevent the deepening disappointment of the society and the dangerous consequences of that disappointment.”