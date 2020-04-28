Armenian FM has phone call with German counterpart

At the initiative of the Armenian side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Heiko Maas, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The foreign ministers touched upon the coronavirus situation and the programs being implemented to combat the virus at the national level. In this context, the Armenian foreign minister presented the Armenian government’s actions to prevent further spread of the pandemic and to help the country get back to normal step-by-step.

The interlocutors thoroughly exchanged views on issues on the bilateral agenda and the effective cooperation in multilateral platforms. In the context of the Armenia-European Union partnership, the foreign ministers touched upon Germany’s chairmanship in the European Union. Minister Mnatsakanyan attached special importance to the Eastern Partnership platform in terms of the deepening of partnership with the EU and EU member states and the advancement of democratic reforms being implemented at the national level.

Mnatsakanyan and Maas also touched upon several pressing global and regional issues. The Armenian foreign minister presented Armenia’s fundamental position on and approaches to the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and attached importance to strict maintenance of the ceasefire regime during the global health crisis. In this context, the parties highlighted the need to pay heed to the call of the UN Secretary-General for global ceasefire.