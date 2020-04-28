News
Tuesday
April 28
News
Tuesday
April 28
Artsakh Commandant for emergency situation lifts restrictions on movement in villages of Martuni region
Artsakh Commandant for emergency situation lifts restrictions on movement in villages of Martuni region
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The Information Headquarters of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has issued the following statement:

“Based on the information provided by the State Service for Emergency Situations of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), by the decision of the Commandant of the Republic of Artsakh for the emergency situation declared in the country, the temporary restrictions on the freedom of movement of people in the Verin Horatagh, Kotchoghot and Haterk villages of Martakert region have been lifted.”

The subdivisions of the State Service for Emergency Situations has sanitized the community institutions of the villages (municipality, club and medical center, schools, kindergartens, trade outlets and homes (if necessary)).”
Հայերեն
