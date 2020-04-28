News
Armenian PM's spokesperson responds to Armenia 3rd President's Office
Armenian PM's spokesperson responds to Armenia 3rd President's Office
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Mane Gevorgyan, spokesperson for Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, has posted the following on her Facebook page:

“I know for a fact that third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan knows the value of my boss’s “meaningless live broadcasts”.

It is thanks to those “meaningless live broadcasts” that Mr. Sargsyan is currently a hopeless pensioner.

As far as the public’s disappointment is concerned, the only reason why people are disappointed is because Mr. Sargsyan and his circle of corrupt officials are still in liberty or are fugitives.”
