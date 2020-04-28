News
Wednesday
April 29
Armenian opposition MP to ruling party: Respect Nikol Pashinyan's work
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


In her speech in parliament today, deputy of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Ani Samsonyan said the following:

“Dear colleagues, Bright Armenia Party hasn’t talked about the revolution in Armenia for the past two years. However, the ruling party has been talking about the revolution with arrogance and obscenity and have been constantly trying to remind us of the past for the past two years. Dear colleagues, this isn’t honorable anymore. Respect your work and respect Nikol Pashinyan’s work. This is very important for your longevity. In general, when you speak here and feel ashamed of the leader of the third political party in parliament, also be ashamed of the deputy speaker of your parliament. Yes, you must come here and apologize to the people because today, in response to our proposal to send money to people because they need money, you turned all this into a mockery, a circus and a fight,” she said.
