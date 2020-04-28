News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian ruling party's MP on debate between opposition MP and deputy speaker
Armenian ruling party's MP on debate between opposition MP and deputy speaker
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Touching upon the debate between head of Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan and deputy parliamentary speaker Alen Simonyan, deputy of the My Step faction Kristine Poghosyan viewed the debate as loathsome.

“When there are no more political arguments, people start offending each other,” Kristine Poghosyan said, adding that she will go home feeling ashamed because her three sons follow the sessions in parliament. She also said Edmon Marukyan shouldn’t talk about the revolution in Armenia and said she was the one who hadn’t let him speak to the people when some of the participants of the revolution had been detained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos