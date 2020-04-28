Armenian ruling party's MP on debate between opposition MP and deputy speaker

Touching upon the debate between head of Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan and deputy parliamentary speaker Alen Simonyan, deputy of the My Step faction Kristine Poghosyan viewed the debate as loathsome.
“When there are no more political arguments, people start offending each other,” Kristine Poghosyan said, adding that she will go home feeling ashamed because her three sons follow the sessions in parliament. She also said Edmon Marukyan shouldn’t talk about the revolution in Armenia and said she was the one who hadn’t let him speak to the people when some of the participants of the revolution had been detained.