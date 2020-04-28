Armenia Deputy PM: Restrictions on public transport will be lifted in mid-May

Public transport won’t continue to operate during the state of emergency declared for the purpose of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus in Armenia. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan said during the Children of Armenia Fund’s (COAF) INSTALIVE series, as reported Armenpress.
“Public transport won’t operate during the state of emergency since it is a sector with a rather high level of risk. I believe the government may touch upon this issue in mid-May. I understand that this is one of the restrictions that is the reason for the biggest problems and I apologize to all of our compatriots. Nevertheless, since the risk of the spread of the coronavirus is growing in the transport risk, this is why the restrictions on public transport will be lifted in mid-May, that is, during the very last stage,” Avinyan stated.