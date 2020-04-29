Newspaper: Armenia Ministry of Agriculture to be reinstated?

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: At the beginning of last year, the new authorities of Armenia reduced the number of ministries within the framework of the optimization policy, including the Ministry of Agriculture, which merged with the Ministry of Economy.
According to Past newspaper’s information, more intensive discussions have been taking place in the government lately in order to pay more attention to agriculture, to increase the volumes of agricultural products as much as possible.
According to our sources, the possibility of reinstating the Ministry of Agriculture as a separate unit is under discussion, as the issue of food security is vital, especially at this stage, and concrete regulations are needed in the domain.